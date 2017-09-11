Thyssenkrupp says Tata Steel merger deal may come in September

Thyssenkrupp AG could reach an agreement this month to merge its European steel business with that of Tata Steel Ltd. Photo: Bloomberg

Frankfurt/Duesseldorf: Thyssenkrupp AG could reach an agreement this month to merge its European steel business with that of Tata Steel Ltd, a spokesman for the group said, adding talks were constructive and had entered the final stretch.

Earlier, German monthly Manager Magazin reported that Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board could agree to a combination either on 23 or 24 September, citing people involved in the negotiations. It said there had been a breakthrough in the lengthy negotiations.

A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp’s works council confirmed that a supervisory board meeting initially scheduled for 12 September had been pushed back to 23 or 24 September.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp rose on the news and were 2.5% higher by 1157 GMT. Reuters