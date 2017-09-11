Thyssenkrupp says Tata Steel merger deal may come in September
Talks for merger of Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel’s European assets constructive and have entered the final stretch, says a spokesperson for the German firm
Frankfurt/Duesseldorf: Thyssenkrupp AG could reach an agreement this month to merge its European steel business with that of Tata Steel Ltd, a spokesman for the group said, adding talks were constructive and had entered the final stretch.
Earlier, German monthly Manager Magazin reported that Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board could agree to a combination either on 23 or 24 September, citing people involved in the negotiations. It said there had been a breakthrough in the lengthy negotiations.
A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp’s works council confirmed that a supervisory board meeting initially scheduled for 12 September had been pushed back to 23 or 24 September.
Shares in Thyssenkrupp rose on the news and were 2.5% higher by 1157 GMT. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 06 45 PM IST
