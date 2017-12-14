Tata group, GE partner to make aircraft engine components in India

Tata, GE will also pursue military engine and aircraft system opportunities for India, the companies said. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Steel-to-software conglomerate Tata group and General Electric Co (GE) entered into a partnership in November to manufacture components for engine-maker CFM International in India, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The parts, manufactured for CFM’s LEAP engine, will be used for GE’s global supply chain, the companies said.

Under the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, a unit of Tata, and GE Aviation will together handle manufacturing, assembling, integration and testing of the aircraft components.

GE and Tata will also pursue military engine and aircraft system opportunities for India, the companies added.

CFM is a joint venture between GE and Safran SA of France. Reuters