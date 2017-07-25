Yuvraj Singh invests in Creator’s Gurukul

New Delhi: Cricketing icon Yuvraj Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in Delhi-based co-working start-up Gurukul. Singh will also be the brand ambassador of the company for the next four years. “Yuvraj Singh has been involved from beginning.

The paper work formalities, however, have just finished. He is a partner in the company and holds equity,” Creator’s Gurukul co-founder Abhinav Tandon told PTI. He added that Singh will also be brand ambassador, helping create awareness and will be the face of the company for next four years.

More From Livemint »

“The financial structuring details can’t be disclosed due to NDA (non-disclosure agreement),” he said. The first centre -- with over 500 seats -- is located in Gurugram. The company plans to set up two more centres in Mangalore and Delhi by the end of the year.

“It feels great to be a part of the Creator’s Gurukul team... I am confident that the unique business model of Creator’s Gurukul will disrupt the sector in a big way,” Singh said. Singh, through his investment fund -- YouWeCan Ventures, has been actively investing in various projects.

These include JetSetGo, cargo logistics firm Moovo and online education startup, EduKart, among others.