Lupin receives USFDA approval for infection treatment drug
Lupin receives final approval from USFDA for its Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP 100mg, which is used for the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms
New Delhi: Lupin Ltd has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP 100mg, the company said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Monday.
Lupin said the Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP 100mg, which is the AB rated generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc.’s Vibra-Tabs 100mg, is used for the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.
At 2.21pm, Lupin shares were trading higher at Rs9.45, or 0.98%, at Rs977.60 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 02 38 PM IST
