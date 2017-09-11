Lupin receives USFDA approval for infection treatment drug

At 2.21pm, Lupin shares were trading higher at Rs9.45, or 0.98%, at Rs977.60 apiece on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Lupin Ltd has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP 100mg, the company said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Monday.

Lupin said the Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP 100mg, which is the AB rated generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc.’s Vibra-Tabs 100mg, is used for the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.

