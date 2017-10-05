Audi India launches three new cars, prices start at Rs54.02 lakh

Audi India will start accepting bookings and commence deliveries for the new models from Thursday. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: German luxury carmaker Audi India Pvt. Ltd launched sedans Audi A5 Sportback and S5 Sportback, and convertible A5 Cabriolet on Thursday.

Priced at Rs54.02 lakh, the A5 Sportback will compete with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series and Volvo S60. The A5 is built on the VW Group’s MLB platform.

The S5 Sportback, priced at Rs70.6 lakh, will take on sportier and mid-size luxury sedans like the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG and Volvo S60 Polestar. The S5 Sportback is the only one with a petrol engine among the three new launches. The company is looking to increase its petrol engine offerings to 50% by 2020 from the current 30%, as part of a larger strategy shift to alternative and less-polluting fuels, according to Rahil Ansari, head, Audi India.

The A5 Cabriolet, priced at Rs67.51 lakh, will rival the Mercedes C300 Cabriolet.

Audi India will start accepting bookings and commence deliveries for the new models from Thursday.

Currently, in the third spot behind Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd and BMW India Pvt. Ltd in the Indian luxury car segment (those priced between Rs25 lakh and Rs2 crore), Audi India has made 10 new launches this calendar year as it had proposed in February, in a bid to regain the top spot.