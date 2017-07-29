Central Bank of India Q1 net loss at Rs576.76 crore
Central Bank of India’s total income stood at Rs6,870.78 crore for the first quarter under review, as against Rs6,662.68 crore in the year-ago period
New Delhi: State-run Central Bank of India on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs576.76 crore for the quarter ended 30 June.
The bank had reported a net loss of Rs599.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income stood at Rs6,870.78 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs6,662.68 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, Central Bank of India said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.
Its provisioning and contingencies, however, fell to Rs1,269.02 crore during the quarter from Rs1,543.66 crore a year ago. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank rose to 18.23% from 13.52%, while net NPA too jumped to 11.04% from 8.17%.
