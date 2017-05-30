Ramco Cements Q4 net profit falls 26% to Rs134 crore

Ramco Cements’ total expenses were up 10.53% to Rs 1,003.87 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 908.19 crore a year ago. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Ramco Cements on Tuesday reported a 26.29% decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 134.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 182.44 crore in the January-March period a year-ago, Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing. Its total income from operations during the quarter under review was up 3.39% to Rs 1,195.77 crore, as against Rs 1,156.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal fiscal.

The company’s total expenses were up 10.53% to Rs 1,003.87 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 908.19 crore a year ago.

The total sales volume was up 9.78% at 22.77 lakh tonnes in the quarter, as against 20.74 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Ramco Cements net profit stood at Rs 649.29 crore, up 19.75%, from Rs 542.19 crore in the previous financial year.

Its total revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 4,607.03 crore, up 9.18%, compared to Rs 4,219.34 crore in the previous year.

In a separate filing, Ramco Cements informed the exchange that its board, in a meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share of Rs 1 each for FY 2016-17. Shares of Ramco Cements were trading at Rs 686.60 on BSE, up 0.96% from previous close.