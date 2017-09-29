Zydus Cadila gets final nod from USFDA for anti-bacteria drug

The company has received approval from the USFDA to market the drug in strengths of 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market doxycycline tablets, used for treatment of different types of bacterial infections such as acne and eye infection.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing on Friday. The company will manufacture the drug at the group’s formulations facility at the pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad.

It has more than 155 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04. The stock of the company’s listed entity Cadila Healthcare was up 1.89% at Rs476 on the BSE on Friday.