Kia Motors appoint Kookhyun Shim as CEO for India operations

Kia Motors expects to start production in India in the second half of 2019. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Kia Motors India Ltd (KMI), a subsidiary of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd, on Wednesday appointed Kookhyun Shim as managing director and chief executive officer. Shim, 58, will be responsible for driving company’s expansion in the India.

Shim has over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. Most recently, he was head of Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Plant Coordination Group. Earlier, he was head coordinator for Kia’s production in Slovakia.

“We recognize India as a major market with huge potential for our world-class cars. We are confident that Shim’s leadership will provide the direction we need to grow our presence,” said Han-Woo Park, president at Kia Motors Corporation.

“Kia has big plans for India and I am excited to work in an emerging market that’s forecasted to become the third largest globally by 2021. India is a crucial market for all global automotive brands, and I aim to replicate the success that Kia has seen in many other major markets,” Shim said.

Recently, Kia Motors recruited Manohar Bhatt, a former Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai veteran as the head of sales and marketing in India.

The new CEO will oversee the process of setting up the new manufacturing capacity in the Anatapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The South Korean car maker has invested almost $1.1 billion for setting up the new production plant and has also conducted road shows for new dealerships across the major cities. Production is expected to start by 2019.

The company will also participate in the upcoming Auto Expo for the first time.