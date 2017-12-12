 IndiGo owners InterGlobe Aviation to sell 2.91% stake for $197 million - Livemint
The IndiGo shares will be sold at a floor price of Rs1,130 each.
Bengaluru: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday said two of its founder group companies will in this week sell a combined 2.91% stake in the company worth about Rs1,265 crore ($196.5 million).

Acquire Services Pvt. Ltd plans to sell about 8 million shares in InterGlobe while IGE (Mauritius) Pvt. Ltd will offload 3.2 million shares in a stock market auction on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a regulatory filing.

The shares will be sold at a floor price of Rs1,130 each, the filing showed. Reuters

