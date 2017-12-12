IndiGo owners InterGlobe Aviation to sell 2.91% stake for $197 million
IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation says two of its founder group companies will sell a combined 2.91% stake in the company worth about Rs1,295 crore
Bengaluru: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday said two of its founder group companies will in this week sell a combined 2.91% stake in the company worth about Rs1,265 crore ($196.5 million).
Acquire Services Pvt. Ltd plans to sell about 8 million shares in InterGlobe while IGE (Mauritius) Pvt. Ltd will offload 3.2 million shares in a stock market auction on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a regulatory filing.
The shares will be sold at a floor price of Rs1,130 each, the filing showed. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 07 26 PM IST
