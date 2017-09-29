SpiceJet confirms order for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 aircraft for $ 1.7 billion

Spicejet currently operates 20 Q400 aircraft in a 78-seat configuration to domestic and international destinations. Photo: Mint

Bombardier Inc. on Friday said that it has concluded a firm purchase agreement with SpiceJet for up to 50 Q400 turboprop airliners valued up to $ 1.7 billion.

In Bombardier’s largest single order ever for the Q400 turboprop aircraft, the purchase agreement includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft, the company said in a press release.

The deal bringing total Q400 firm orders to over 600 Q400 aircraft. Upon delivery, the airline will become the first in the world to operate a 90-seat turboprop, pending certification by regulatory authorities, according to the release.

SpiceJet had in June signed a letter of intent with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft at the International Paris Air Show for the purchase of aircrafts.

“I am pleased to confirm SpiceJet’s latest order for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 planes, which has been announced at the Paris Air Show,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. “I am sure this fresh order will help us further enhance connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly.”

Since 2010, SpiceJet has taken delivery of 15 new Q400 aircraft. The airline currently operates 20 Q400 aircraft in a 78-seat configuration to domestic and international destinations, added the press release.