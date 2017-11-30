BlackBuck parent appoints Souq’s Dinesh Ajmera as CTO

BlackBuck is counted among the top-funded online logistics startups, having raised over $100 million from marquee investors like Tiger Global, Accel, Flipkart and US-based Sands Capital. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, which operates the online logistics startup BlackBuck, has appointed Souq’s Dinesh Ajmera as its chief technology officer (CTO).

Ajmera was CTO at Souq.com, a Dubai-based e-commerce firm owned by Amazon.com Inc., and has earlier worked with CommonFloor, Walmart Labs, Oracle and Amazon.

Dinesh Ajmera’s appointment as CTO follows two senior executive hirings that BlackBuck made earlier this year. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s cloud services head Vishal Chaturvedi joined as head of products, while Arvind Singhal, chief executive of TaxiForSure at one point, was appointed COO (growth). Both Chaturvedi and Singhal joined in July.

“Under them, both on the product and the engineering side, we have been adding a lot of people at the mid-management layer, like director-product management, senior product managers, director-technology, principal architects and so on,” BlackBuck human resources head Shilpi Pandey said.

BlackBuck is counted among the top-funded logistics startups, having raised over $100 million from marquee investors like Tiger Global Management, Accel, Flipkart, World Bank’s International Finance Corp., and US-based Sands Capital.

“We are looking at adding at least 5-10 more people in the senior management team. The entire leadership of product and engineering, if I take together, is about 25 people. Out of which 18 odd people are already on board and 5-6 we are expecting to join soon,” Pandey said.

Early this year, BlackBuck launched a services and commerce marketplace that offers ancillary products like tyres, lubricants and other inputs to truckers associated with BlackBuck. Co-founder B Ramasubramaniam leads the vertical as its COO.