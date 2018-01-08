Videocon Industries Q2 net loss at Rs1,033.69 crore

Shares of Videocon Industries on Monday settled at Rs26 on BSE, up 4.84% from previous close. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Debt-ridden Videocon Industries on Monday reported widening of net loss of Rs1,033.69 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2017.

It had reported a net loss of Rs403.66 crore for the July-September quarter of 2016-17 fiscal, Videocon Industries informed BSE. Its total income declined 68.30% to Rs855.77 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs2,700.08 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Videocon Industries’ total expense during the period was at Rs1,997.35 crore as against Rs3,212.00 crore. Revenue from consumer electronics and home appliance segment was down 71.94% to Rs713.79 crore as against Rs2,544.24 crore.

Its crude oil and natural gas segment was up 1.76% to Rs103.57 crore as against Rs101.77 crore. For the first half of 2017-18, Videocon Industries’ standalone net loss widened to Rs1,919.51 crore as against Rs772.41 crore of the corresponding period.

Its total income during April-September was at Rs2,497.88 crore as against Rs5,589.02 crore of the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Shares of Videocon Industries on Monday settled at Rs26 on BSE, up 4.84% from previous close.