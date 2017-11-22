Thomas Cook to sell 5.42% in Quess Corp to raise Rs600 crore
Mumbai: Integrated travel and travel related financial services player Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said its board approved a fund raising plan of Rs600 crore by divesting 5.42% stake in its subsidiary Quess Corp.
The company said the stake sale will be carried out through an offer-for-sale route. It has fixed a floor price of Rs800 per share. The company said the move is to meet Sebi regulations that require promoters to bring down their stake to 75%.
Post-dilution, the combined promoter shareholding in Quess Corp (of Thomas Cook India and Ajit Isaac, CMD & CEO, Quess Corp) would be 75.38%. Fairfax Financial Holdings, through Thomas Cook India Group, is committed to maintaining a controlling stake in Quess Corp, the company said in a statement.
The initiative is also aimed at retiring Thomas Cook long term debt, thus bringing down its financial costs and improving profitability and liquidity at both a standalone and group level.
“Our aim is to retire our long term debt and improve profitability; simultaneously increase our cash reserves, enabling us to effectively leverage opportune investments as and when they arise,” Thomas Cook India Group chairman and managing director Madhavan Menon said.
