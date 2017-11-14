 Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59%, but beats estimates - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 04 31 PM IST

Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59%, but beats estimates

Sun Pharma reports a net profit of Rs912 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs2,235 crore a year ago
Reuters
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs827 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Photo: Mint
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs827 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Photo: Mint

India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, posted a 59% plunge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but beat estimates.

Profit came in at Rs912 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs2,235 crore a year ago, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs827 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

First Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 04 31 PM IST
