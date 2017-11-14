Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59%, but beats estimates
Sun Pharma reports a net profit of Rs912 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs2,235 crore a year ago
India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, posted a 59% plunge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but beat estimates.
Profit came in at Rs912 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs2,235 crore a year ago, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs827 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
First Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 04 31 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share