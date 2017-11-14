Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59%, but beats estimates

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs827 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Photo: Mint

India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, posted a 59% plunge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but beat estimates.

Profit came in at Rs912 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs2,235 crore a year ago, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs827 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.