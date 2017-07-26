Vivo says layoffs at Greater Noida plant in line with business decision

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Vivo on Wednesday said the layoffs at its manufacturing unit in Greater Noida are in line with its business decision.

The statement comes amid reports that Vivo has laid off about 60 workers at its Greater Noida plant recently. Some workers protested and reportedly created ruckus when no clear reason was offered on the sudden layoff. “With continuous growth and strategic review, we look at staffing the right size in various divisions to improve productivity. The layoff of the contractual employees is in line with this business decision,” Vivo said in an e-mailed statement.

It added that the company “strictly adhered” to the rules and regulations of the contract, and is taking “all the right measures” to ensure a peaceful transition keeping the best interests of the employees in consideration.

Vivo has been aggressively looking at expanding its presence in India, which is the world’s second largest telecom market. The company has pumped in crores of rupees into various branding and promotional activities as it looks to strengthen its brand visibility in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market.

Vivo recently extended the title sponsorship deal with the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament by five years. Apart from the IPL, Vivo is also the title sponsor of the Pro-Kabaddi League.