Rolls-Royce to speed up digital transformation with TCS tie-up

TCS and Rolls-Royce have announced expansion of their long-standing partnership in order to exploit future data innovation opportunities. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Rolls-Royce, the market leader in high performance power systems, on Tuesday announced expansion of their long-standing partnership in order to exploit future data innovation opportunities.

The partnership will help Rolls-Royce accelerate its ‘digital first’ vision, deliver further value to customers, improve existing services, accelerate development and deployment times and create new areas of growth, TCS chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan told reporters in Bengaluru.

“The duration of the partnership is five years,” TCS vice president and global head (IoT) Regu Ayyaswamy said. This digital transformation for Rolls-Royce would be supported by TCS’ connected universe platform, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering, that accelerates the development and deployment of internet of things (IoT) applications, he said.

As part of this agreement, TCS would provide IoT digital platform capability, allowing data to be captured, shared and analysed more quickly across Rolls-Royce so that new products and services can be developed at pace, Gopinathan said.

“This will enable Rolls-Royce to use data to innovate within all of its businesses and collaborate more effectively with partners and customers,” he said. Rolls-Royce chief digital officer Neil Crockett said the collaboration would allow the company to take advantage of fast-paced data innovation, including accelerating its application of industrial artificial intelligence and a range of other cutting-edge breakthrough opportunities.