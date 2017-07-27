New York Times posts $15 million profit in Q2

Bengaluru: The New York Times Co. on Thursday reported a profit in the second quarter compared to a year-ago loss as the newspaper publisher signed up more digital subscribers.

The company reported a profit of $15.6 million in the second quarter compared to a loss of $211,000, a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the company earned 9 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Revenue rose 9.2% to $407.1 million. Reuters