New York Times posts $15 million profit in Q2
New York Times reported a profit in the second quarter compared to a year-ago loss as it signed up more digital subscribers resulting in revenue rsing by 9.2% to $407.1 million
Bengaluru: The New York Times Co. on Thursday reported a profit in the second quarter compared to a year-ago loss as the newspaper publisher signed up more digital subscribers.
The company reported a profit of $15.6 million in the second quarter compared to a loss of $211,000, a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the company earned 9 cents per share in the latest quarter.
Revenue rose 9.2% to $407.1 million. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 06 36 PM IST
