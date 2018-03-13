Gail India buys 2 LNG cargoes for April delivery-traders
Gail likely paid premiums of about $8.50 to $8.70 per mmBtu for the two cargoes to be delivered over 1-7 April and 8-17 April
Singapore: Gail (India) Ltd bought two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in April through a tender, traders said on Tuesday.
The company likely paid premiums of about $8.50 to $8.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the two cargoes to be delivered over 1-7 April and 8-17 April, they said.
The cargoes are for delivery into Dahej or Dabhol ports.
At 1.38pm, Gail India shares traded 1.36% up at Rs452.45 on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.28% at 34,011.34.
