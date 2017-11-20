Deals Buzz: Tata Communications mandates Axis Capital for Tata Teleservices buy

Tata Communications, which is in talks to buy the enterprise business of Tata Teleservices, has appointed Axis Capital as its investment banker for valuations. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Xiaomi aiming to invest $1 billion in Indian startups

Chinese phone and appliances maker Xiaomi Corp. will invest as much as $1 billion in 100 startups in India over the next five years, seeking to create an ecosystem of apps around its smartphone brand, chief executive Lei Jun said in an interview.

TCG Asset Management to launch Rs2,000 crore Category III AIF

TCG Asset Management, the asset management arm of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), is planning to launch a Category III Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) called Primario Fund with a target corpus of over Rs2,000 crore, reports Mint.

QIPs surge on strong liquidity, buoyant secondary markets

The December quarter has seen a rush of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) hitting the market, with 13 companies raising around Rs10,000 crore in the past 45 days through this route, reports Mint.

TPG Capital-backed Asia Healthcare eyes $100 million from stake sale

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), the healthcare platform set up by American private equity fund TPG Capital, is in talks to raise as much as $100 million by selling a significant minority stake, reports Mint, citing two people directly aware of the PE firm's fundraising plans.

Alia Bhatt buys stake in startup StyleCracker

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has picked up a small minority stake in fashion tech startup StyleCracker for an undisclosed amount, becoming the latest celebrity to turn investor, reports The Economic Times.

Tata Communications appoints Axis Capital to look at valuation

Tata Communications, which is in talks to buy the enterprise business of Tata Teleservices, has appointed Axis Capital as its investment banker for valuations, as it looks to consolidate its market position in the enterprise segment, strengthen its core network resilience and reach and cross-sell services, reports The Economic Times, citing sources.

Lenders file insolvency plea against SevenHills Hospital

Lenders to stressed SevenHills Hospital led by Axis Bank have filed for insolvency after months of negotiations with several strategic and financial suitors, including a JP Morgan fund, failed to yield any resolution. The move will force an auction of the chain, reports The Economic Times, citing two people familiar with the details.

Mint had earlier reported that special situations fund AION Capital Partners is in talks to acquire the entire debt of close to $200 million of the hospital chain from a consortium of lenders led by Axis Bank Ltd, citing two people aware of the development.

Green companies expect easier financing

India's rapidly growing renewable energy projects will gain from easier finance for investments following the upgrade of the country's sovereign rating by Moody's, industry leaders said. But the good news may be overshadowed by regulatory woes stifling the sector, reports The Economic Times.

Eris to buy Strides Shasun’s India branded business for Rs500 crore

Ahmedabad-based drug maker Eris Lifesciences Ltd has entered into a definitive pact with Bengaluru-based Strides Shasun Ltd to acquire the latter's India branded generics business for a cash consideration of Rs500 crore, reports PTI.

Amazon taking Indian advertising to global level

Amazon is investing heavily in its advertising business in India, and it has a dedicated team in Bengaluru creating innovative products for advertising. The company is seeing good growth in the number of Indian sellers advertising on Amazon, reports The Times of India, citing Colleen Aubrey, global vice-president of performance advertising.

Toshiba seeks $5.4 billion cash injection to avoid delisting

Toshiba Corp. plans to sell shares to raise 600 billion yen ($5.4 billion) and will explore a divestment of its Westinghouse-related assets in a bid to avoid being removed from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reports Mint.