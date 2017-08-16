Biocon withdraws application for breast cancer biosimilars, shares fall

Biocon shares were trading at Rs326.95, down 6.39% from the previous close. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shares of pharma major Biocon Ltd took a hammering on Wednesday after it withdrew its application for Trastuzumab and Pegfilgrastim, biosimilars for breast cancer, following recent CGMP (current good manufacturing practices) observations issued by the European regulatory authorities. A biosimilar is a copy of a biologic drug.

Biocon shares were trading at Rs326.95, down 6.39% from the previous close while Sensex was trading 0.57% higher at 31,627.83 points.

A Biocon spokesperson said that the withdrawal was part of regulatory process. “Whilst our drug substance facilities for Trastuzumab and Pegfilgrastim were approved, the European regulatory authorities had informed us of the need for a re-inspection of our drug product facility for these products. The request for withdrawal of the dossiers and re-submission is part of the EMA procedural requirements linked to this re-inspection and will be considered by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP),” said the company spokesperson.

Biocon has developed the biosimilar in collaboration with US drug maker Mylan.

Earlier last month, the stock had gained strongly on the back of a likely approval to the biosimilar after the US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommended approval of the Mylan’s and Biocon’s proposed biosimilar trastuzumab.

Developed originally by Roche, Trastuzumab is one of the most commonly used drugs to treat HER2-positive breast cancer. The Swiss company’s drug is sold under the brand Herceptin worldwide and Herclon in India.

The company is hopeful though. “We are on track to complete our corrective and preventive actions (CAPAs) by the end of this quarter and it is our intent to seek re-inspection and re-submission thereafter,” said the company spokesperson.