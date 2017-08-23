Vishal Wanchoo appointed CEO of GE South Asia

Vishal Wanchoo succeeds Banmali Agrawala, who is moving on from GE to join Tata Sons as President. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: General Electric on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vishal Wanchoo as President & CEO of GE South Asia effective 1 October, 2017. Wanchoo succeeds Banmali Agrawala, who is moving on from GE to join Tata Sons as President of its infrastructure, defence and aerospace business.

He has been with GE for almost 20 years and till recently he was the Commercial Growth Leader for GE’s Global Growth Organisation, the company said in a statement. “GE has been in this region for over 100 years, impacting lives of people through its various businesses.

We have succeeded in building a robust team under Banmali’s leadership and have achieved key business milestones in the region,” John Rice, Vice Chairman, GE said. Wanchoo said these are exciting times for GE.

“We are at the cusp of a significant transformation into a digital industrial company. I look forward to lead GE South Asia in its next chapter of growth”.