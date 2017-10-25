Deals Buzz: ATC to acquire 20,000 Idea, Vodafone towers for $1 billion in all-cash deal
LOGOS India raises $400 million for logistics facilities across cities
Logistics investment and development firm LOGOS India has raised $400 million in equity capital from Ivanhoé Cambridge, a real estate subsidiary of Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), Canada’s second largest pension fund, and Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group to develop and own modern logistics facilities across cities, reports Mint. Read more
Canada’s SkyPower hires Yes Bank to find buyer for its India solar projects
Canadian solar energy developer SkyPower Ltd has hired Yes Bank to sell a stake in its solar power projects in India, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. With financing at the lowest cost becoming key to success, given record low solar and wind power tariffs, the deal-making activity in the Indian clean energy space has gathered pace. Read more
Toppr raises Rs45 crore from SAIF partners, Helion Venture, others
Online learning platform Toppr on Tuesday said it has raised Rs45 crore ($7 million) from existing investors SAIF Partners, Helion Venture Partners and FIL Capital Management to expand content and reach new geographies, reports Mint. The start-up is managed by Mumbai-based Haygot Education Pvt. Ltd, and is a learning app and website that provides courses complementing the subjects taught in schools. Read more
Mahindra Logistics seeks Rs3,000 crore valuation in IPO
Mahindra Logistics Ltd, the logistics arm of automobile maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, on Tuesday said its Rs829.36 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open on 31 October, reports Mint. The logistics company has set a price range of Rs425-429 per share for the IPO, which values it at Rs3,023-3,052 crore. The offer will close on 2 November. Read more
Mytrah Energy may delist from London AIM before India IPO
Renewable energy firm Mytrah Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd, backed by the Piramal Group, is likely to delist its holding company Mytrah Energy Ltd from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London before moving ahead with a planned domestic initial public offering (IPO), reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more
ATC to acquire 20,000 Vodafone, Idea towers for $1 billion in an all-cash deal
Boston-based American Tower Corp. (ATC) is set to buy 20,000-odd standalone towers of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular at an enterprise valuation just over $1 billion in an all-cash deal, reports Economic Times, citing two people with direct knowledge of the transaction.
ATC chairman James Taiclet had interacted with the Idea and Vodafone top brass during his India trip earlier this month to communicate the tower major’s interest in their captive towers. Read more
Earlier in March this year, Mint reported that Canadian alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is vying with American Tower Corp. for the mobile tower assets of Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group, which could fetch a combined Rs10,000 crore, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Read more
