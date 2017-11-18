Women in focus at global entrepreneurship summit this year

The summit will focus on four key sectors of the economy—energy and infrastructure, digital economy and financial technology, health and life sciences and media and entertainment, said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at a briefing in New Delhi. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Entrepreneurs, especially women, from India, the United States and the rest of the world will get to network with investors at a three-day summit to be co-hosted by New Delhi and Washington starting 28 November in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the eighth edition of the annual global entrepreneurship summit which has the theme ‘women first, prosperity for all’, on the evening of 28 November.

The summit will focus on four key sectors of the economy—energy and infrastructure, digital economy and financial technology, health and life sciences and media and entertainment, said Niti Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant at a briefing in New Delhi.

The US delegation will be led by Ivanka Trump, advisor to President Donald Trump.

About 1,500 individuals have been selected to participate in the event including 300 investors who will catalyze investment and networking at the event, said an official statement from Niti Aayog.

Women account for more than half of the total participants from 127 countries, more than ten of which will be represented by all women delegation. That includes delegation from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Kant said businesses will get the opportunity to pitch their plans before investors at the event and that Hyderabad was chosen for the event as the city was home to many start-ups.

Prime Minister Modi has been trying to help create a wave of entrepreneurs by facilitating access to credit and handholding as it has the potential to create jobs, bring many people out of poverty and create a culture of innovation.

Job creation has come into sharp focus of the government as the short term impact of structural reforms and increased automation in industry have affected employment opportunities in the economy.