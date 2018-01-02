Hero MotoCorp sales up 43% in December at 4,72,731 units

Hero MotoCorp said it sold a record 72,07,363 units of two-wheelers in the whole of 2017. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported 43% jump in sales at 4,72,731 units in December 2017 as against 3,30,202 units in the year-ago month.

The company said it sold a record 72,07,363 units of two-wheelers in the whole of 2017.

Hero MotoCorp CMD and CEO Pawan Munjal said, “2017 has been a landmark year in our strategic endeavour to further consolidate our market leadership.”

He said despite a challenging industry environment, the company successfully “created a series of benchmarks, not only for the Indian market but also for the global automotive industry”.

“We are now entering the last quarter of this fiscal with a strong focus on the premium segment and scooters and we are confident of sustaining our growth momentum,” Munjal said.