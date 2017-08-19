Nestle partners Amazon for new range of Maggi noodles

The new range — Nutri Licious — will be available to consumers first on Amazon starting 20 August 2017, Nestle said. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it has tied up with e-commerce player Amazon for the launch of its new range of popular Maggi noodles.

The new range — Nutri Licious — will be available to consumers first on Amazon starting 20 August 2017, Nestle said in a statement.

The product will be subsequently rolled out across various retail outlets in India. Nestle India general manager, foods, Maarten Geraets said the association with Amazon will help the company reach out to consumers across India.