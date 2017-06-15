Lupin launches anti-depressant tablets in US

Lupin has launched its generic anti-depressant tablets in the strengths of 150mg and 300mg after getting approval from the USFDA. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Lupin Ltd has launched its anti-depressant, Bupropion Hydrochloride extended release tablets, used for treatment of major depressive disorder, in the US market.

The company has launched its generic tablets in the strengths of 150mg and 300mg after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a BSE filing on Thursday. The company’s tablets are generic versions of Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC’s Wellbutrin XL tablets in the same strengths, it added. The product is indicated for treatment of major depressive disorder and prevention of seasonal affective disorder in adults.

"Wellbutrin XL tablets had sales of $758 million as per IMS MAT May 2017", Lupin said.