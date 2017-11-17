DVC chairman Andrew W.K. Langstieh resigns

A file photo of DVC chairman Andrew W.K. Langstieh.

Kolkata: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) chairman Andrew W.K. Langstieh has resigned from his post after serving three years at the helm, company officials said.

However, Langstieh’s resignation letter is still under process and he is yet to be discharged of his duties by the power ministry, the officials added. “I have resigned,” Langstieh said when contacted, without citing any reason for his decision.

He will go back to the Indian Audit and Accounts Service cutting short his tenure at DVC which was for five years, the officials said. Langstieh had joined DVC on 1 September 2014. Langstieh is an officer of the 1982 batch of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service.

“He had sent his resignation in September itself,” the officials said. DVC’s performance improved a lot both in physical and financial parameters under his leadership, the DVC officials said. Under him, DVC recovered debt worth Rs5,500 crore of which a majority was from the Jharkhand government.

DVC also commissioned Bokoro thermal power plant of 500MW and Raghunathpur of 1200MW, improved plant Load factor from 47% in 2014-15 to 53% in FY17 and recorded highest power generation at 33,581 million units.