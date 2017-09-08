UIDAI chief A.B. Pandey appointed interim GSTN chairman

GSTN’s interim chairman A.B. Pandey. The government has constituted a search panel for a new GSTN chairman comprising senior officials from the department of revenue. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) chief executive officer (CEO) A.B. Pandey was on Friday appointed interim chairman of the goods and services tax network (GSTN)—the firm providing information technology (IT) backbone and portal for registration and tax returns under the GST regime.

Pandey was given additional charge days after GSTN’s first chairman Navin Kumar completed his term on 29 August.

An order issued by the department of revenue under the ministry of finance said, “A.B. Pandey, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India is assigned the additional charge of the post of chairman, GSTN with immediate effect and until further orders.” The UIDAI issues unique identification numbers (UID), named as Aadhaar, to all residents of India.

Kumar, former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Bihar cadre, was the first chairman of GSTN. He was appointed as the firm’s chairman in 17 May 2013 for three years, on completion of which his term was extended, with the condition that he would remain in office till he turns 65.

The government has constituted a search committee for a new GSTN chairman comprising senior officials from the department of revenue.

GSTN is a section 8 (under new companies Act, not-for-profit companies are governed under section 8), non-government, private limited company. It was incorporated on 28 March 2013 with the Government of India holding 24.5% equity.

All states of the Indian union, including the national capital territory of Delhi and Puducherry together holding an equivalent equity. The remaining 51% equity is with non-government financial institutions.

The company was set up primarily to provide IT infrastructure and services to the central and state governments, taxpayers and other stakeholders for implementation of the GST.