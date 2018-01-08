2017: A record year for venture capital-backed deals

Total VC deal value in 2017 beat the 2015 record by over $30 billion. Photo: HT

2017 marked another record year for deals backed by venture capital (VC). About 11,144 deals for a total of $182 billion were announced in 2017, according to Preqin, an information provider for the alternative assets industry. Total deal value beat the 2015 record by over $30 billion.

However, the number of financings were 14% less than in 2015. The largest deal was the $5.5 billion funding of China’s Didi Chuxing. This is the second largest VC deal in the past decade, and the largest Asia-based VC deal ever.

Also, VC-backed exits rose from the 2016 levels, with 1,151 exits worth $71 billion.