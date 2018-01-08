Home » Companies » Management
2017: A record year for venture capital-backed deals
About 11,144 deals for a total of $182 billion were announced in 2017, according to Preqin, an information provider for the alternative assets industry
2017 marked another record year for deals backed by venture capital (VC). About 11,144 deals for a total of $182 billion were announced in 2017, according to Preqin, an information provider for the alternative assets industry. Total deal value beat the 2015 record by over $30 billion.
However, the number of financings were 14% less than in 2015. The largest deal was the $5.5 billion funding of China’s Didi Chuxing. This is the second largest VC deal in the past decade, and the largest Asia-based VC deal ever.
Also, VC-backed exits rose from the 2016 levels, with 1,151 exits worth $71 billion.
