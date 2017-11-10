Oil India Q2 profit rises 11% to Rs6.46 billion, beats estimates

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs5.07 billion to Oil India, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: State-run Oil India Ltd posted an 11% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, beating analysts’ expectations, helped by improved margins in its crude oil segment.

Profit for the quarter ended 30 September came in at Rs6.46 billion ($99.14 million), compared with Rs5.80 billion a year earlier, the oil and gas explorer said.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs5.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose 6% to Rs24.74 billion, the company said. Reuters