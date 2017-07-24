Ambuja Cements Q1 consolidated profit rioses 12%

Mumbai: Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world’s No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim Ltd, posted an about 12% increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs7.18 billion in the quarter ended 30 June from Rs6.42 billion a year ago, the cement maker said in a statement.

Consolidated cement sales volume rose 7.6% to 12.78 million tonnes. Reuters