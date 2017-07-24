Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 06 40 PM IST

Ambuja Cements Q1 consolidated profit rioses 12%

Ambuja Cements posted an about 12% increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume

Krishna V. Kurup
Ambuja Cements part of the world’s No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim. Photo: Bloomberg
Ambuja Cements part of the world’s No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world’s No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim Ltd, posted an about 12% increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs7.18 billion in the quarter ended 30 June from Rs6.42 billion a year ago, the cement maker said in a statement.

    Consolidated cement sales volume rose 7.6% to 12.78 million tonnes. Reuters

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 06 40 PM IST
    Topics: Ambuja Cements profit first earnings Ambuja results cement sales

