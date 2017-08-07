We conduct desktop yoga: OSSCube Solutions’ Vineet Agrawal

Vineet Agrawal, president and COO at OSSCube Solutions.

Vineet Agrawal, president and COO at OSSCube Solutions Ltd, says wellness of employees is top on the company’s people agenda. He says once “a workplace which is full of challenges, respect, trust and innovation” is created, worker retention won’t be an issue because everyone on the team will feel driven to contribute to the growth of the company. Edited excerpts from an interview:

How do you ensure a healthy work environment in your company?

Wellness of our employees is on top of our people agenda. We regularly conduct desktop yoga for our employees for a healthy mind and body.

Our wellness councils along with the HR (human resources) team create a comprehensive annual wellness agenda covering assessment, precaution and promotion of our members’ healthy lifestyle. It covers programs like weight loss challenge, walk to office week, no-sugar month, preventive health check-up and many more.

How do you resolve workforce grievances?

Grievances come when we are not communicating and acknowledging. We have built several layers of communication ranging from individual mentorship to team (mentorship) and open house communication. Similarly, we are actively acknowledging members and teams at every possible level. Majority of the grievances are handled in this manner.

Time to time, we also have to deal with individual or team grievances. It’s a very good sign that someone is communicating their grievances.

At every stage, we don’t let grievances fall through the cracks. Each grievance is a tremendous learning opportunity.

Once we identify the source of grievance, we try to make necessary changes in our organization’s culture to ensure that the source is dealt with for everyone.

How do you ensure employee retention?

Our co-founder and CEO Lavanya Rastogi always says that ‘let’s create a workplace which is full of challenges, respect, trust and innovation’. Once the workplace has these elements, we don’t have to worry about retention. We don’t work towards team members’ retention. Once the culture is co-created, the journey becomes interesting for everyone on the team.

What makes people so important at OSSCube?

Well, without people the organization wouldn’t exist. The entire idea of OSSCube is to build a place where we can co-create and share value. We wanted our employees to feel excited about coming to the office. Everyone should have a purpose and intent to come and contribute to the company and their individual growth.

What does being a great workplace mean for your company?

Being a great workplace is strategic to the organization. It validates where we are vis a vis best practices. In this journey, along with our people, we are able to calibrate a culture road map for the coming years. The idea is not to work for rankings but to institutionalize the framework.

And the best thing about being a great place is (that) it’s a never ending journey...it needs continuous leadership commitment and we lead by example. It can’t be achieved by just benefits like free food, transportation, etc. but by the real intention of putting people first.

What have your experiences with people in your company been like?

It has been a rewarding and learning experience working with such talented and committed team members. Our best business ideas have not come from me or Lavanya, they have come from our members or teams.

The decisions like launch of our most profitable practice or option of birthday leave benefit, or alliance with a leading technology platform company or for that matter, the OSSCube name itself has come from diverse suggestions and ideas of our team members.

What is your personal people philosophy?

Happy family, happy people, happy customers! I believe that if people are happy at their family and workplace, it will lead to greater customer satisfaction.

Keeping our members at the centre of decision making and taking them along in our decisions through participation; sets the foundation of our people function. We have invested in our members’ development, which directly contributes to our business growth.

What is the male to female ratio in your company?

At present we have a female to male diversity ratio of 22% (out of the total workforce 22% members are women) which is increasing steadily with each passing year.