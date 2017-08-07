Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 06 15 PM IST

Tata Steel swings to profit in Q1, but lags estimates

Tata Steel’s net profit came in at Rs9.21 billion in the quarter ended 30 June, compared to a loss of Rs31.83 billion a year earlier
Krishna V. Kurup
Sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant. Photo: Bloomberg
Sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant. Photo: Bloomberg

Bangaluru: Tata Steel Ltd swung to a first-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, as sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant.

The steelmaker’s net profit came in at Rs9.21 billion in the quarter ended 30 June, compared to a loss of Rs31.83 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs10.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 06 14 PM IST
Topics: Tata Steel profit first quarter Tata Steel results Tata steel FY18 Q1 results

