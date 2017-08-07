Tata Steel swings to profit in Q1, but lags estimates

Sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant. Photo: Bloomberg

Bangaluru: Tata Steel Ltd swung to a first-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, as sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant.

The steelmaker’s net profit came in at Rs9.21 billion in the quarter ended 30 June, compared to a loss of Rs31.83 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs10.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters