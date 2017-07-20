Future Consumer CEO Devendra Chawla quits

Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Thursday said its CEO Devendra Chawla has resigned from the company. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Thursday said its CEO Devendra Chawla has resigned from the company.

“Devendra Chawla, the chief executive officer of the company has tendered his resignation from the services of the company,” Future Consumer said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the reason behind Chawla’s resignation which would be effective from 31 July.

A member of Future Consumer strategic business team, Sadashiv Nayak, will take up Chawla’s place as an interim, the company said. The company’s stock closed 1.59% higher at Rs44.80 apiece on BSE.