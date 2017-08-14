NPCI CEO A P Hota retires, Dilip Asbe to be acting CEO
NPCI says Dilip Asbe, the chief operating officer will be CEO-in-charge till a new incumbent assumes charge
Mumbai: National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) on Monday said A.P. Hota has retired from the position of managing director and CEO on 10 August.
Dilip Asbe, the chief operating officer will be CEO-in-charge till a new incumbent assumes charge, NPCI said in a statement in Mumbai on Monday.
Hota was the first managing director and CEO of NPCI since 23 August 2010. NPCI was set up in 2009 as the central infrastructure for various retail payment systems.
