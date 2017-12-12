NCLT approves Tata Chemicals’ sale of urea, fertiliser business to Yara
Tata Chemicals has said the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the sale of its urea and fertiliser businesses to Yara Fertilisers lndia
Mumbai: Tata Chemicals has said the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the sale of its urea and fertiliser businesses to Yara Fertilisers lndia.
The urea and customised fertilisers plants are at Babrala in Uttar Pradesh.
Tata Chemicals said it got the NCLT approval on 7 December. In August 2016, Tata Chemicals had announced the sale of its urea and customised fertiliser business to Yara, a wholly-owned arm of Norway-based Yara International, for Rs 2,670 crore.
First Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 08 16 PM IST
