Google announces 6 Indian startups in fourth class of accelerator program

Mumbai: Google on Wednesday announced six Indian startups shortlisted for the fourth class of Google Accelerator Program.

The six startups will be joining an inspiring group of startups from all over Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in San Francisco, a statement said.

With this batch, 26 Indian startups in all have joined the launchpad accelerator program so far.

Kicking off from 17 July, the batch will gain from Google’s new curriculum that will help them dig deeper into machine learning and artificial intelligence and help leverage Google’s latest technologies to scale their apps. PTI