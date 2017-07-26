Yes Bank Q1 profit rises 32% to Rs966 crore, bad loan ratio falls

Bengaluru: India’s Yes Bank reported a 32% rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.

Net profit rose to Rs966 crore ($150.00 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, from Rs732 crore a year earlier, the country’s fifth-biggest private-sector lender by assets said on Wednesday.

More From Livemint »

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs956 crore according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.97% at end-June from 1.52% at March-end.

Yes Bank shares were trading 3% higher after the results in a Mumbai market that was 0.36% up. Reuters