Last Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 02 45 PM IST

Yes Bank Q1 profit rises 32% to Rs966 crore, bad loan ratio falls

Yes Bank’s net profit rose to Rs966 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, from Rs732 crore a year earlier

Tanvi Mehta
Yes Bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.97% at end-June from 1.52% at March-end. Photo: Mint
Yes Bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.97% at end-June from 1.52% at March-end. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: India’s Yes Bank reported a 32% rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.

Net profit rose to Rs966 crore ($150.00 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, from Rs732 crore a year earlier, the country’s fifth-biggest private-sector lender by assets said on Wednesday.

    Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs956 crore according to Thomson Reuters data.

    Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.97% at end-June from 1.52% at March-end.

    Yes Bank shares were trading 3% higher after the results in a Mumbai market that was 0.36% up. Reuters

    First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 02 45 PM IST
    Topics: Yes Bank Profit First Quarter Results Q1 Profit

