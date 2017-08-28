Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 06 52 PM IST

Uber adds in-app chat, multi-destination feature in India

The in-app chat feature on the Uber app will allow users to provide their location without sharing their phone numbers, multi-destination feature will enable multiple stops
PTI
Uber Technologies Inc. has rolled out two new features—‘in-app chat’ and ‘multi- destination’—to improve experience for its riders in India. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Uber Technologies Inc. has rolled out two new features—‘in-app chat’ and ‘multi- destination’—to improve experience for its riders in India. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Cab aggregator Uber Technologies Inc. on Monday said it has rolled out two new features—‘in-app chat’ and ‘multi- destination’—to improve experience for its riders in India.

Using the in-app chat feature, riders can provide information like their exact location without incurring any call charges. It will also be available for ‘Pool’ riders. Also, both riders and driver partners will be able to see if their chats were delivered and read, helping confirm the receipt of communication, Uber said in a statement.

“This features also means that regardless of where they are located across the globe, riders and drivers won’t have to share their phone number with one another should they have to get in touch,” it added.

The multi-destination feature will enable riders to add multiple stops along their route, it said, adding that the same can be used while booking the trip.

First Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 06 52 PM IST
Topics: Uber Uber app new features in-app chat multi-destination feature

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share