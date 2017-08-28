Uber adds in-app chat, multi-destination feature in India

Uber Technologies Inc. has rolled out two new features—‘in-app chat’ and ‘multi- destination’—to improve experience for its riders in India. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Cab aggregator Uber Technologies Inc. on Monday said it has rolled out two new features—‘in-app chat’ and ‘multi- destination’—to improve experience for its riders in India.

Using the in-app chat feature, riders can provide information like their exact location without incurring any call charges. It will also be available for ‘Pool’ riders. Also, both riders and driver partners will be able to see if their chats were delivered and read, helping confirm the receipt of communication, Uber said in a statement.

“This features also means that regardless of where they are located across the globe, riders and drivers won’t have to share their phone number with one another should they have to get in touch,” it added.

The multi-destination feature will enable riders to add multiple stops along their route, it said, adding that the same can be used while booking the trip.