Ishaat Hussain retires as Voltas chairman
New Delhi: Tata group firm Voltas on Tuesday said its chairman and director Ishaat Hussain has retired from the company.
Hussain, a non-executive director on the board of Tata Sons, has declined re-election following the retirement policy of the company. “Accordingly, Ishaat Hussain ceased to be director and chairman of the company from the close of the AGM on August 28, 2017,” Voltas said in a BSE filing.
Besides Voltas, Hussain is the chairman of Tata Sky, which provides DTH services in India. Tata Sky is a joint venture between the Tata group and media major Star. He also serve as director of several Tata companies, which include Tata Industries and Tata Steel.
Hussain is non-executive director on the board of Tata Sons. He had joined the board as executive director in July 1999 and then took charge as finance director in July 2000.
