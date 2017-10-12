HSBC names John Flint as next chief executive
John Flint, who currently runs HSBC’s retail and wealth management business, will start his new role on 21 February 2018
London: HSBC has named John Flint as its next chief executive the bank said on Thursday, sticking with its model of always promoting company insiders to run the firm.
Flint, who currently runs HSBC’s retail and wealth management business, will start his new role on 21 February 2018, Europe’s biggest bank said, taking over from outgoing chief executive Stuart Gulliver.
The appointment marks the first major decision taken by the bank’s new chairman, former AIA Group chief Mark Tucker who joined HSBC on 1 October as its first ever externally-appointed chairman. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 04 01 PM IST
Topics: HSBC John Flint HSBC new CEO Stuart Gulliver CEO
