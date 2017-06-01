Mahindra’s sales up 3% at 41,895 units in May

In the domestic market, sales of Mahindra vehicles in May were up 10.89% at 40,602 units, as against 36,613 units in the same month in 2016.

New Delhi: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported 3% increase in total sales at 41,895 units in May. The company had sold 40,656 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were up 10.89% at 40,602 units last month compared to 36,613 units in May 2016. Exports were down 68% at 1,293 units in May against 4,043 units in the same month last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were up 3.33% at 20,290 units compared to 19,635 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales were up 23.99% at 16,255 units in May against 13,109 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.

M&M president (automotive sector) Rajan Wadhera said the projections of a good monsoon and focused investments in rural sector is expected to spur demand. “We have a robust outlook for future...At Mahindra we look forward to growth momentum on the back of our existing product portfolio as well as upcoming new products,” he added.

Wadhera further said implementation of goods and services tax (GST) will be a significant game changer, and hoped it would benefit the auto industry.