Infosys shareholders clear Nandan Nilekani’s appointment as chairman

As of June 2017, promoter group held 12.75% stake in Infosys, while public shareholders accounted for 86.76% stake. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Infosys shareholders have approved the appointment of Nandan Nilekani as chairman and U.B. Pravin Rao as managing director.

The Bengaluru-based company, in the results of its postal ballot, also said the special resolution for the up to Rs13,000 crore buyback offer has also been approved by the shareholders with 98% voting in favour, according to a regulatory filing.

There was 100% voting in favour of the proposal to appoint Nilekani as non-executive, non-independent director and the chairman of the board by the promoter group and institutional investors, the filing showed.

About 99% by retail investors voting in favour of the appointment, it added.

After months of acrimony between founders and the then management led by R. Seshasayee and Vishal Sikka, Nilekani was appointed as the chairman to steer the tech giant.

Nilekani, who was among the seven co-founders, will not receive any remuneration for his current post, the postal ballot had said.

The resolution to appoint Rao has the MD received 100% voting in favour by promoter group and institutional investors and 99% of retail investors agreeing to the proposal.

The resolution to appoint D Sundaram as an independent director on the board was also passed with 100% voting in favour of the proposal.