Sonal Dabral resigns from DDB Mudra Group after 5 years at helm

New Delhi: Adman Sonal Dabral has stepped down from his position as chairman and chief creative officer at DDB Mudra Group, a part of global advertising conglomerate Omnicom Group. He will move on from the group post September.

The agency has also announced transition in its senior creative leadership. Effective from July, Rahul Mathew, currently the creative head, DDB Mudra West, will be appointed as the national creative director, DDB Mudra Group. Brijesh Jacob, currently the joint managing director, digital agency 22feet Tribal Worldwide, will be appointed as the DDB Mudra Group’s chief creative technologist.

Both Mathew and Jacob will be working closely with Dabral until the end of September after which he will pass the baton. Dabral has spent five years at DDB Mudra having joined the agency in January 2012.

“I have immensely enjoyed my five years in the DDB Mudra Group, working with a great young team here. I’m happy that in the past few years, we were able to put together a strong creative team with able leaders in all the different entities and offices of the Group. Both Rahul and Brij are experienced creative leaders and I’ll be working closely with them for the next three months for smooth transition so that they can take over the mantle of leading the creative for the Group. I’m still in the middle of finalising my future plans which should happen in next couple of weeks,” said Dabral.

With over two decades of experience in the advertising industry, Dabral has worked with agencies such as Lintas, Mudra, Ogilvy and Bates & CHI. He also headed Ogilvy in Malaysia and became the chairman and executive creative director of Ogilvy Singapore. Dabral has worked on multiple brands across categories, including Volkswagen, Audi, Hindustan Unilever-owned beauty brand Dove, Fevicol, Tata AIG, Prudential, Nestle’s noodle brand Maggi, DBS Bank, Colgate, quick service restaurant chain Pizza Hut and Coca Cola, among others.

Rahul Mathew will be responsible for the creative product of DDB Mudra West, while Brijesh Jacob will be responsible for the creative mandate of DDB Mudra North, DDB Mudra South, DDB MudraMax (media, outdoor and experiential) and 22feet Tribal Worldwide. Both of them will report to Vineet Gupta, group chief executive, DDB Mudra Group (designate).

The DDB Mudra Group operates out of 15 cities in India offering services in advertising, media planning and buying, digital and data-driven marketing, technology, health and lifestyle, OOH, retail design and visual merchandising and experiential marketing (promotions, events and rural), among others.