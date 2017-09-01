Bajaj Auto sales up 3% in August at 3,35,031 units

Total motorcycle sales were at 2,83,861 units as against 2,79,911 units in August last year, up 1.4%. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported 2.98% increase in total sales in August at 3,35,031 units as against 3,25,347 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales increased marginally at 2,00,659 units as against 2,00,314 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales were at 2,83,861 units as against 2,79,911 units in August last year, up 1.4%. Domestic motorcycle sales were at 1,71,664 units last month as compared to 1,74,719 units in August last year, down 1.75%. Bajaj Auto said its total commercial vehicles sales stood at 51,170 units as against 45,436 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 12.62%.

Exports during the month were at 1,34,372 units as compared to 1,25,033 units in the corresponding month last year, up 7.47%, the company added.