 Tencent says it wants to cooperate with Snap on games, news feed - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 01 26 PM IST

Tencent says it wants to cooperate with Snap on games, news feed

Chinese tech firm Tencent says it wants to use its expanded stake in Snapchat owner Snap to explore cooperation on mobile games publishing and a news feed
Sijia Jiang
Tencent, which first invested in Snap in 2013, has recently bought enough shares to raise its stake in the company to 12%. Photo: Reuters
Tencent, which first invested in Snap in 2013, has recently bought enough shares to raise its stake in the company to 12%. Photo: Reuters

Hong Kong: Chinese tech firm Tencent Holdings Ltd said in a statement on Thursday it wanted to use its expanded stake in Snapchat owner Snap Inc to explore cooperation on mobile games publishing and a news feed.

Tencent, which first invested in Snap in 2013, has recently bought enough shares to raise its stake in Snap to 12%, the California-based company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Games and a news feed have not been a part of Snapchat, although the company on Tuesday launched a redesign. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 01 26 PM IST
Topics: Tencent Snapchat Snap Tencent Snap stake mobile games

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share