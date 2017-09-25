Suven Life Sciences gets neuro patent from India, Japan

Suven Life Sciences’ stock was trading 3.18% down at Rs178 on the BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Suven Life Sciences has been granted a patent each by India and Japan for a drug used in the treatment of neuro-degenerative diseases.

In a BSE filing on Monday, Suven Life said it has been granted “one product patent from India and one product patent from Japan corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases”.

The patents are valid till 2027 and 2032, respectively, the company added. The granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s and Schizophrenia.

Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said: “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS (central nervous system) arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally.” Suven Life Sciences’ stock was trading 3.18% down at Rs178 on the BSE.