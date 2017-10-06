You invest in employees and buy their loyalty, says Vinoj Manning

Ipas Development Foundation executive director Vinoj Manning. Photo:Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Vinoj Manning, executive director at Ipas Development Foundation, believes in an accessible culture to make a workplace healthy for employees. Ipas Development Foundation works towards the prevention of unwanted pregnancies and abortion care.

Manning, who has been associated with Ipas for 15 years, spoke in an interview about the importance of employees and maintaining a healthy work environment. Edited excerpts:

How do you ensure a healthy work environment in your company?

Every year, we do an anonymous survey of our staff to ensure a healthy work environment in terms of culture, organizational design, team relationship and supervisory support.

This survey is my report card. It maintains organizational climate and employee engagement. Once you get the culture right, the rest falls in place.

Secondly, we spend a lot of time on hiring people. We only hire the people who are a perfect fit. That is why we have an attrition of below 15%.

How do you resolve workforce grievances?

We have a grievance redressal committee. I think one of our biggest strengths is that though we have a committee in place, we have a very open culture. I try to be accessible to everyone. We also have three sexual harassment committees and they meet thrice every year. Our sexual harassment policy covers men also.

What is your personal people’s philosophy?

We are an NGO and we work for people; we do everything through people. Given that, our staff is extremely critical. The importance of staff is paramount and more so in the domain we work in.

Having said that, my job is to hire great people, give them the space to work (in) so that they come back happy the next day.

What, according to you, is a great place to work in?

I think it is the core belief that people matter. If you invest in people, the returns are wonderful. You invest in your employees and you buy their loyalty.