The most creative people in business 2017

Fast Company’s annual listing of people who are shaping the future of business with their work in areas such as technology, fashion, food, entertainment, urban planning and space travel spotlights the best innovators from across the world.
India is represented by people such as Rohit Prasad, a Birla Institute of Technology graduate recognized for his work on Amazon’s Alexa; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm,; Ganesh Bell, chief digital officer at General Electric Co.; Shailesh Prakash, an Indian Institute of Technology alumnus who’s one of the architects of The Washington Post’s digital strategy; and Naveen Jain, who’s making waves with his space-travel start-up Moon Express.
1. James Anderson
Head of government innovation programmes, Bloomberg Philanthropies
For leading cities toward solutions
2. Fidji Simo
Vice-president of product, Facebook
For unlocking the emotion—and value—of live video
3. Todd Yellin
Vice-president of product, Netflix
For figuring out how the world watches
4. Diane Greene
Senior vice-president, Google Cloud, Google
For bringing the thunder to enterprise computing
5. Helena Foulkes
Executive vice-president, CVS Health
For making it easier to stay healthy
6. Isabel Mahe
Vice-president of wireless technologies, Apple
For creating magic out of thin air
7. Pamela Fletcher
Executive chief engineer, General Motors
For electrifying the auto industry
8. Donald Glover
Actor, musician, writer, producer
For being a culture factory
9. Rohit Prasad
VP and head scientist, Alexa, Amazon
For leading the voice-controlled revolution
10. Toni Reid
Vice-president, echo devices and Alexa, Amazon
For leading the voice-controlled revolution
11. Ganesh Bell
Chief digital officer, GE Power, GE
For rethinking the grid
12. Shailesh Prakash
Chief information officer, The Washington Post
For breaking the news
13. Joey Marburger
Director of product, The Washington Post
For breaking the news
14. Jacqueline Reses
Capital lead, Square
For automating small-business loans
15. Liu De
Co-founder and vice-president, Xiaomi
For seeding a consumer-products boom
16. Rodney Hines
Director of US social impact, Starbucks
For brewing change
17. Katie Dill
Director of experience design, Airbnb
For enhancing the journey
18. Barry Jenkins
Writer, director
For broadening perspectives
19. Amy Molyneux
Co-founder, Meta
For using AI to streamline scientific research
20. Sam Molyneux
Co-founder, Meta
For using AI to streamline scientific research
27. Naveen Jain
Co-founder and executive chairman, Moon Express
For exploring the eighth continent
28. Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Founder and CEO, Paytm
For rescuing India’s small businesses