The most creative people in business 2017

Fast Company’s annual listing of people who are shaping the future of business with their work in areas such as technology, fashion, food, entertainment, urban planning and space travel spotlights the best innovators from across the world.

India is represented by people such as Rohit Prasad, a Birla Institute of Technology graduate recognized for his work on Amazon’s Alexa; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm,; Ganesh Bell, chief digital officer at General Electric Co.; Shailesh Prakash, an Indian Institute of Technology alumnus who’s one of the architects of The Washington Post’s digital strategy; and Naveen Jain, who’s making waves with his space-travel start-up Moon Express.

1. James Anderson

Head of government innovation programmes, Bloomberg Philanthropies

For leading cities toward solutions

2. Fidji Simo

Vice-president of product, Facebook

For unlocking the emotion—and value—of live video

3. Todd Yellin

Vice-president of product, Netflix

For figuring out how the world watches

4. Diane Greene

Senior vice-president, Google Cloud, Google

For bringing the thunder to enterprise computing

5. Helena Foulkes

Executive vice-president, CVS Health

For making it easier to stay healthy

6. Isabel Mahe

Vice-president of wireless technologies, Apple

For creating magic out of thin air

7. Pamela Fletcher

Executive chief engineer, General Motors

For electrifying the auto industry

8. Donald Glover

Actor, musician, writer, producer

For being a culture factory

9. Rohit Prasad

VP and head scientist, Alexa, Amazon

For leading the voice-controlled revolution

10. Toni Reid

Vice-president, echo devices and Alexa, Amazon

For leading the voice-controlled revolution

11. Ganesh Bell

Chief digital officer, GE Power, GE

For rethinking the grid

12. Shailesh Prakash

Chief information officer, The Washington Post

For breaking the news

13. Joey Marburger

Director of product, The Washington Post

For breaking the news

14. Jacqueline Reses

Capital lead, Square

For automating small-business loans

15. Liu De

Co-founder and vice-president, Xiaomi

For seeding a consumer-products boom

16. Rodney Hines

Director of US social impact, Starbucks

For brewing change

17. Katie Dill

Director of experience design, Airbnb

For enhancing the journey

18. Barry Jenkins

Writer, director

For broadening perspectives

19. Amy Molyneux

Co-founder, Meta

For using AI to streamline scientific research

20. Sam Molyneux

Co-founder, Meta

For using AI to streamline scientific research

27. Naveen Jain

Co-founder and executive chairman, Moon Express

For exploring the eighth continent

28. Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Founder and CEO, Paytm

For rescuing India’s small businesses